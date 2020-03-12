NSIC suspends all athletic activities

You have free articles remaining.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) has announced the suspension of all athletic activities for each of its 16-member institutions. All NSIC contests are suspended immediately, while any non-conference competitions already travelled to are left to institutional discretion up to March 16, at which time all athletic activities must cease.
The league will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will make a determination on the remainder of the academic year later this month.