NSIC suspends all athletic activities
0 comments

NSIC suspends all athletic activities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) has announced the suspension of all athletic activities for each of its 16-member institutions. All NSIC contests are suspended immediately, while any non-conference competitions already travelled to are left to institutional discretion up to March 16, at which time all athletic activities must cease.

The league will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will make a determination on the remainder of the academic year later this month.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News