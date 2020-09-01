Longtime WSHS tennis coach Tom Sanvik to take over Winona State women's tennis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longtime Winona Senior High tennis coach Tom Sanvik has been picked to take over the Winona State women’s tennis program, the athletic department announced on Tuesday.

Sanvik has coached both the boys and girls tennis teams at WSHS since 1988. He also serves as the camp director and head instructor for the Winona Area Tennis Association. Additionally, Sanvik works as a teaching professional for the Winona Area Tennis Center, a position he began in 2017.

WSU Athletic Director Eric Schoh stated in a release, “We are excited to have Tom join our Warrior family. His years of experience as a tennis pro and head coach are a welcome addition to our staff, and he will no doubt provide our student-athletes with the high level of coaching they deserve.”

“I am really excited at this opportunity to work with high-level collegiate players,” said Sanvik, “I have been coaching tennis for 35 years at Winona Senior High School and I know that these opportunities don’t come along very often. Coach Reilly has done a wonderful job with the program and we are going to work hard to keep the momentum going. I am really excited for this new coaching challenge.”