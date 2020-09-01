Longtime WSHS tennis coach Tom Sanvik to take over Winona State women's tennis

Longtime Winona Senior High tennis coach Tom Sanvik has been picked to take over the Winona State women’s tennis program, the athletic department announced on Tuesday.
Sanvik has coached both the boys and girls tennis teams at WSHS since 1988. He also serves as the camp director and head instructor for the Winona Area Tennis Association. Additionally, Sanvik works as a teaching professional for the Winona Area Tennis Center, a position he began in 2017.
WSU Athletic Director Eric Schoh stated in a release, “We are excited to have Tom join our Warrior family. His years of experience as a tennis pro and head coach are a welcome addition to our staff, and he will no doubt provide our student-athletes with the high level of coaching they deserve.”
“I am really excited at this opportunity to work with high-level collegiate players,” said Sanvik, “I have been coaching tennis for 35 years at Winona Senior High School and I know that these opportunities don’t come along very often. Coach Reilly has done a wonderful job with the program and we are going to work hard to keep the momentum going. I am really excited for this new coaching challenge.”
Winona State completed the 2019-20 season earlier than expected, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced all NCAA competitions to cease in min-March. The Warriors were 10-4 overall in last year’s campaign. Currently, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) has canceled all sport competitions, including women’s tennis, through Dec. 31, 2020.
Sanvik competed in both men’s tennis and hockey for Minnesota State University, Mankato. While there, he earned a bachelor’s degree in education, with a specialization in special education at the K-12 levels. He went on to earn a master’s degree in special education from the University of Minnesota in 1999. In addition to coaching tennis, Sanvik has served as the varsity girls hockey coach at Winona Senior High School as well.
Sanvik takes over for Heather Reilly, who served as the head coach for Winona State from 2011 through the end of 2019-20 academic year. Reilly retired from intercollegiate coaching in July and is the first Warrior tennis coach to reach the 100-win mark. Under Reilly, Winona State captured several individual and team academic and competitive honors.
