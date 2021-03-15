College softball: WSU's Pautz, Neveau tabbed NSIC pitcher and player of the week

A road trip in which the No. 15 ranked Winona State softball team went 4-0 last week yielded a pair of NSIC honors for the Warriors.

Senior pitcher Liz Pautz was tabbed Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0, claiming 13-1 win on Tuesday, March 9 against the University of Illinois-Springfield and a 6-2 victory of University of Missouri-St. Louis the following day. Pautz collected 21 strikeouts over the two games and ran her record to 4-0 on the year.

Senior infielder Libby Neveau earned Player of the Week status with a strong offensive performance. Her eight RBI over the two games were key to the pair of wins against the UIS and UMSL, registering three home runs over the four games as well as a triple.

As a team, Winona State is ranked No. 15 in the current National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division II poll. At 8-0 overall, the Warriors are one of just two NSIC teams still undefeated at this stage of the season, with St. Cloud State sporting a 10-0 mark.

Winona State is back in action this weekend, as they have five games scheduled at the Missouri Western Hy-Vee Classic, held Friday-Sunday, March 19-21.

