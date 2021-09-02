College football: Winona State opens with season with one-sided victory

The Winona State University football team put its foot on the gas and never took it away in starting its season with a 47-6 victory over Concordia-St. Paul at Maxwell Field on Thursday.

The Warriors scored 30 points in the first half and wound up with 509 total yards in tearing apart the Golden Bears.

Quarterback Owen Burke completed 13 of 24 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Javian Roebuck carried 14 times for 135 yards and three touchdowns for Winona State.

Roebuck scored all of his touchdowns in the first two quarters, getting the Warriors’ first score of the season on a 2-yard run that gave them a 7-0 lead after one quarter. That touchdown came on Winona State’s second possession and after a 26-yard field goal attempt was missed by Jacob Scott.

He then reeled off scoring runs of 64 and 37 yards in the second quarter as Winona State quickly pushed it lead to 30-3 by halftime.

Both of Burke’s touchdown passes came on big plays, one a 65-yarder to Jake Balliu in the second quarter and the other a 48-yarder to Ethan Wittenburg in the third. Burke’s touchdown pass to Wittenburg gave the Warriors a 37-6 lead.