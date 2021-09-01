College football: Winona State opens season Thursday

The motivation for players to send longtime coach Tom Sawyer out with a memorable season begins Thursday for the Winona State University football team.

Sawyer announced in April that the 2021 season will bring with a conclusion to his run as coach, which began in 1996 and has included 190 victories.

The Warriors, who have had four straight winning seasons and were 8-4 when they last played in 2019, open with a 7 p.m. game against Concordia-St. Paul at Maxwell Field.

Winona State will be led by senior quarterback Owen Burke, who passed for 1,986 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2019 before the NSIC opted not to play last season. Burke has 22 starts under his belt and has passed for 42 touchdowns during his career.

The Warriors expect Burke to have time to take advantage of his passing arm with a couple of experienced running backs behind him in Javia Roebuck and Sam Santiago-Lloyd.

Roebuck rushed for a combined 1,235 yards and scored nine touchdowns in 2017 and 2018 before getting injured after carrying just eight times in 2019. Santiago-Lloyd took over as the primary rusher when Roebuck was injured and finished with 956 rushing yards, 1,116 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns.