The Winona State University football team scored twice in the first quarter on the way to a 28-0 victory over Upper Iowa at Alta Federal Credit Stadium on Thursday.
The Warriors (2-1, 2-1) shook off last week's loss to Sioux Falls by rallying behind a big performance from running back Sam Santiago-Lloyd, who carried 18 times for 131 yards and a touchdown and completed a 22-yard touchdown pass.
Santiago-Lloyd's touchdown pass was to Ethan Wittenburg and came on the Warriors' second possession of the game. That drive covered 55 yards, and the touchdown pass followed consecutive first-down runs by Owen Burke and Santiago-Lloyd.
Upper Iowa (0-3, 0-3) was held without a first down until its second possession of the second quarter, and it trailed 14-0 by then.
The Warriors took that lead with a 44-yard drive late in the first quarter. Burke completed a 14-yard pass to Tanner Gran on first down, and Upper Iowa helped the ball move toward the end zone with a personal foul. Burke connected with Tyler Anderson on a 10-yard pass to the end zone.
You have free articles remaining.
Winona State's third touchdown drive came in the second quarter and its last in the fourth. Santiago-Lloyd carried for 21 yards during the second-quarter TD drive, which was capped by Landon Jacobson's 4-yard run.
The fourth-quarter drive, like the second-quarter drive, covered 80 yards. But the Warriors only needed four plays to reach the end zone. Burke set up a 59-yard scoring run by Santiago-Lloyd by completed a 14-yard pass.
Burke passed for 143 yards and wasn't intercepted. He completed three passes for 40 yards to Connor Schulz.
Upper Iowa was held to 113 rushing yards and 261 total yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.