Winona High Football 38

Winona High's Dakota Matthees gestures to the crowd after the Winhawks' scored another touchdown on Mankato West in 2017.

 Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News

Former standout Winona Senior High School football player Dakota Matthees announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is transferring to Winona State to play football.

"Proud to announce that I will be transferring to Winona State University! #GoWarriors," the Tweet read.

The 6-foot-5, Matthees spent a season redshirting at Iowa Western Community College last season as he transitioned from his high school position of wide receiver to tight end.

Matthees was a major offensive threat for Winhawks teams that made it to the MSHSL Class AAAA state championship game in his junior season in 2016 and the state semifinals in his senior season in 2017. He caught 27 passes for 546 yards and eight touchdowns his junior year and followed that up with 34 catches for 910 yards and 10 touchdowns his senior year.

He made some of his biggest impacts in the Winhawks' biggest games, catching two touchdowns in the state championship game in 2016 and had three catches for 114 yards in the state semifinal in 2017.

Matthees also competed in basketball and track and field for the Winhawks, making a trip to state in his first year as a high jumper in 2017.

