College basketball: WSU men win first game of season while women's team falls to Sioux Falls

Fayette, Iowa — Boosted by a career-high 22 points from freshman Connor Dillon, the Winona State men's basketball team was able to withstand a late flurry from Upper Iowa to defeat the Peacocks 81-79 on Saturday.
The first in a pair of contests added on Friday, the matchup was the result of a series of COVID related cancellations across the NSIC South. Winona State was originally scheduled to host the University of Sioux Falls and Upper Iowa was set to see Southwest Minnesota State.
Both contests will count as non-conference games and affect the overall season records for the schools. With the win, Winona State moves to 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the NSIC South and Upper Iowa falls to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the NSIC South.
Head coach Todd Eisner noted, "I was really pleased with the way our guys competed against a very good UIU team. Our defensive efficiency in the second half was really important as we struggled against the Upper Iowa zone defense."
In his first collegiate action against Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 02, Dillon saw just five minutes of action but went 2-for-2 from 3-point land in the brief mop-up stint.
Head coach Todd Eisner must have liked what he saw, as Dillon parlayed his effort into a start against the Peacocks and did not disappoint. Dillon went 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and was 7-for-11 overall in 26 minutes of work.
"It was great to see Connor Dillon have an outstanding game and his contributions on offense were really important in the win," Eisner said.
In complement to Dillon's contributions, the Warriors brought a well-balanced effort across the board with Kevion Taylor adding 11 points, five rebounds and a pair of assists in 36 minutes, while Andrea Lo Biondo led WSU in rebounding with eight boards, to go along with 11 points and a blocked shot. Devin Whitelow was one of four Warriors to hit double digits on the day with 10 points — and most importantly -— only one turnover in 30 minutes. Luke Martens added eight points and Owen King chipped in seven.
Winona State had to withstand a late Upper Iowa effort, as the Peacocks drew to within two when Jareese Williams hit a 3-pointer with just over two minutes to play. However, the two teams would trade turnovers and missed shots in the final 90 seconds of action, with King clutching a key defensive rebound in the final minute.
Upper Iowa had a shot to win it at the buzzer, but both Williams and Dylan Jones missed late attempts to complete the comeback.
The two teams return to action 2 p.m. Sunday at Upper Iowa University.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Sioux Falls 67, Winona State 61
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Playing their first game in two weeks, the Warriors led by five at halftime but were outscored by 11 in the second half — including by seven in the fourth quarter — to fall to the Cougars.
The Warriors (0-2, 0-2) held Sioux Falls to just 33 percent from the field, but the Cougars held a distinct advantage at the free throw line going 13-for-17 — all of which came in the second half. WSU was just 2-for-6 from the charity stripe.
After a layup by Alex Dornfield, WSU led 44-37 midway through the third quarter. But the Cougars (3-0, 3-0) went on a 20-8 run to take a 57-52 lead.
The Warriors cut it to 62-59 after a Sydney Lodermeier jumper, but they went scoreless on the ensuing three offensive trips.
Taylor Hustad and Ava Sergio each had 12 points, while Sydney Lodermeier added 11 to lead the Warriors.
The teams return to action 2 p.m. Sunday.