College basketball: WSU men win first game of season while women's team falls to Sioux Falls

"It was great to see Connor Dillon have an outstanding game and his contributions on offense were really important in the win," Eisner said.

In complement to Dillon's contributions, the Warriors brought a well-balanced effort across the board with Kevion Taylor adding 11 points, five rebounds and a pair of assists in 36 minutes, while Andrea Lo Biondo led WSU in rebounding with eight boards, to go along with 11 points and a blocked shot. Devin Whitelow was one of four Warriors to hit double digits on the day with 10 points — and most importantly -— only one turnover in 30 minutes. Luke Martens added eight points and Owen King chipped in seven.

Winona State had to withstand a late Upper Iowa effort, as the Peacocks drew to within two when Jareese Williams hit a 3-pointer with just over two minutes to play. However, the two teams would trade turnovers and missed shots in the final 90 seconds of action, with King clutching a key defensive rebound in the final minute.

Upper Iowa had a shot to win it at the buzzer, but both Williams and Dylan Jones missed late attempts to complete the comeback.

The two teams return to action 2 p.m. Sunday at Upper Iowa University.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Sioux Falls 67, Winona State 61