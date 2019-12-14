Despite a double-double from junior forward Taylor Hustad and double-digit points from freshman guard Caitlin Riley and redshirt junior guard Taylor Klug, the Winona State women’s basketball team fell to Minnesota State-Mankato 77-65 on Friday evening, the Warriors’ first loss of the season.
Winona State led by two points with 3 minutes, 17 seconds left in the game, but the Mavericks closed the game on a 16-2 run.
The Mavericks were just 3-of-20 (15%) from 3-point range but got double-digit points from Kirstin Klitzke (17), Kristi Fett (15), Taylor Drost (11) and Shea Fuller (10). Fett was 7-of-9 from the field and also grabbed 12 rebounds.
Hustad had 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting and grabbed 13 boards for Winona State, while Riley and Klug added 16 and 14 points, respectively. Riley knocked down three 3s, and Klug hit four.
But the Warriors (7-1, 3-1 NSIC) turned the ball over 17 times, which Minnesota State-Mankato (5-2, 2-1) turned into 18 points. The Mavericks also outscored Winona State in the paint (36 to 26), off the bench (40 to 30) and on fast breaks (15 to 4).
Minnesota State-Mankato scored the game’s first six points, and the Warriors didn’t get on the board until a layup from Emily Kieck with 7:21 left in the first quarter.
Still, the score was knotted at 12 at the end of the first. The teams traded runs in the second quarter, and the Mavericks were up 26-25 at half.
The third quarter appeared to be on the same trajectory as the first two, but Minnesota State-Mankato went on a 6-0 run in the period’s final 51 seconds thanks to a pair of Winona State turnovers. The Mavericks led 51-44 at the end of the third quarter.
Minnesota State-Mankato led by 11 early in the fourth, but the Warriors battled back and grabbed the lead on two separate occasions late in the quarter on 3s from Riley and Klug, the latter of which put Winona State up 63-61.
But the Mavericks responded with their game-ending run to take the win.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Winona State 78, Mankato State 62
The Warriors used some hot second half shooting to snap a three-game losing streak against the Mavericks on Friday night.
The Warriors found their rhythm in the second half, shooting 57 percent, including a 7-14 effort from downtown.
Kevion Taylor and Caleb Wagner scored 25 points apiece to carry the WSU offense once again. Wagner exploded for 21 second-half points while Taylor split his more evenly with 13 in the first half and 12 in the second. After going 0 of 2 from beyond the arc in the first half, Wagner went 3 of 4 over the final 20 minutes.
Winona State did all the little things right while picking up their first conference win of the season. The Warriors forced the Mavericks into 12 turnovers, while committing just three miscues of their own, and converted those Mankato mistakes into 18 points.
The Warriors return to action on Saturday looking for a weekend sweep against Concordia-St. Paul. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. in Winona.
