WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY: St. Mary's advances to MIAC semis

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. —For the first time in 15 years, Saint Mary's is headed to the semifinal round of the MIAC Women's Hockey Playoffs.

The Cardinals defeated No. 4 seed and defending MIAC Playoff champion St. Thomas by a margin of 4-1 in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.

The postseason win was the Cardinals' first since the 2005 Playoffs.

SMU jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, scoring twice in the first period thanks to goals by Delaney Wolf at 10:33 and Anya Hafiz at 19:23.

St. Thomas got on the board at 13:15 in the second period with a goal by Kate Winiecki; however, it would not be enough, as the Cards added two more insurance scores in the third period on goals by Carson Sheridan and Kayla Henning to secure the win.

Saint Mary's goaltender Ary Ziakas tallied 29 saves in the win, while Eryn Cooley totaled saves on 37 of the 40 shots she faced for the Tommies. Saint Mary's will now take on No. 1 seed Gustavus in the semifinal round on Saturday. The Gusties took the regular-season series with a win and a tie back in December. Saturday's semifinal matchup is set for 2:00 p.m. at Don Roberts Ice Rink in St. Peter, Minn.

