Without Tyler Johnson, Gophers football looks for complements to Rashod Bateman

FAALELE EXITS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting right tackle Daniel Faalele walked off in the middle of Friday's practice despite Annexstad, a close friend, trying to keep him out there. It was a head-scratching scene, but Faalele returned a little while later.

"All I want to see is a response," Fleck said. "He came back. I think he had to collect his thoughts. He was in there for a lot of plays. He has to keep getting better, but these are kids. We are constantly challenging them, and it's not just on the field. It's the emotional and the mental part.

"However he had to deal with that, he dealt with that. But he was right back," Fleck continued. "That's what I wanted to see. I'm not sitting there to judge the minute after that happens."

RUNNING BACKS FUMBLES

Presumptive starting running back Mohamed Ibrahim has been excused from spring practice while he's on a study abroad trip. The other running backs, including Treyson Potts and Bryce Williams, had some down moments Friday with fumbles during the team portions of practice.

Which running backs joins Ibrahim in the Gophers' stable is a big question leading up to the spring game on April 4.

RUSH TO RUSH END