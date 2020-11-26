Winona State women's basketball: Warriors preparing for unusual season

The start of a new school year typically means a chance for Winona State women’s basketball coach Scott Ballard to open up the gym, roll the ball out and see how the Warriors have improved over the summer.

As Labor Day passed this year, Ballard said that he’s pretty sure that McCown Gymnasium still had a padlock on the door.

Winona State will be starting on a different holiday week instead, as the Warriors are able to hold their first official practice today, and Ballard said that he’s thankful just for the chance to be able to go out and compete.

“It’s a very humbling experience to go through, but you learn to be patient and be versatile and go with the flow,” said Ballard, who is entering his 17th season at Winona State.

“Any time you go through adversity, it challenges you and stretches you. Makes you grow. It gets you out of your comfort zone and changes how you’re going to respond.”

The Warriors finished 16-11 a season ago, losing in the second round of the NSIC tournament, and return a talented senior class amidst the bulk of its roster, in addition to a freshman class that Ballard is very high on.