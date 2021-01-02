Winona State women's basketball: Warriors' offense goes cold in opener

The Winona State women’s basketball team returned to game action for the first time in 306 days on Saturday, but unfortunately it didn’t turn out how it envisioned.
The Warriors ran into a buzz saw in their first game back in Minnesota-Duluth with the NSIC preseason favorites being as good as advertised, leading from start to finish to knock off Winona State 68-47 on Saturday afternoon at a spectator-less McCown Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs took control by scoring 19 of the game’s first 28 points by taking advantage of a Warriors offense that just simply couldn’t find its offensive rhythm.
At times, there was not enough movement, which led to forced shots, while other possessions ended with miss opportunities around the rim. As a team, Winona State shot 16 of 63 (25%) from the floor, including 4 of 20 from beyond the arc. Even the normally reliable Taylor Hustad — who averaged a team-best 14.7 points per game while shooting an NSIC-best 56% a season ago — had a tough time on Saturday, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting.
“Our perimeter was standing and watching instead of having action with a screen for each other or the cut,” coach Scott Ballard said. “We made it too easy for them guarding us in the first half.”
Ballard did preach patience, and it’s important to remember that the Warriors are still trying to work out the kinks. The Warriors were still able to do some good things: They only turned the ball over seven times and finished with an 11-10 edge at the free throw line. But at the end of the day, they just couldn’t make shots.
Allie Pickrain led the Warriors with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, while Alex Dornfeld chipped in eight points on 3-of-4 shooting. But the rest of the Warriors were just 9 for 52 from the field.
“We just shot poorly from the field,” Ballard said. “Twenty-five percent, I have never had a team win a game shooting 25%. I give their defense credit for limiting easy opportunities and challenging shots, but we missed six or 10 shots that we shouldn’t.
“We just couldn’t make shots tonight. That was the difference.”
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs didn’t have much trouble finding their offense.
Winona State did a good job of slowing down last year’s NSIC player of the year, Brooke Olson, as the junior scored 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting after averaging over 17 a season ago. But guard Maesyn Thiesen scored a game-high 15 points, with 13 of which coming in the first half to help the Bulldogs take a 39-24 lead at the break.
“They are a grind it out team,” Ballard said. “They made us more uncomfortable than we made them.”
The Warriors cut the lead to 43-31 after a layup from Emma Fee at the start of the third quarter, but the Bulldogs answered with a 22-6 run that put the game out of reach. The Warriors are hoping for a better performance on Sunday, when they once again host Duluth at 2 p.m.
“You usually make a lot of mistakes in the first game of the year,” Ballard said. “Usually, you make a lot of mistakes in the first four or five games of the year. … These first two games against Duluth to me are like preseason games. Yeah, they count on your record, but they don’t matter at all in terms of playing for your division. So let’s try and learn as much as we can learn in the two games to get us ready for divisional play.”