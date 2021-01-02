Winona State women's basketball: Warriors' offense goes cold in opener

The Winona State women’s basketball team returned to game action for the first time in 306 days on Saturday, but unfortunately it didn’t turn out how it envisioned.

The Warriors ran into a buzz saw in their first game back in Minnesota-Duluth with the NSIC preseason favorites being as good as advertised, leading from start to finish to knock off Winona State 68-47 on Saturday afternoon at a spectator-less McCown Gymnasium.

The Bulldogs took control by scoring 19 of the game’s first 28 points by taking advantage of a Warriors offense that just simply couldn’t find its offensive rhythm.

At times, there was not enough movement, which led to forced shots, while other possessions ended with miss opportunities around the rim. As a team, Winona State shot 16 of 63 (25%) from the floor, including 4 of 20 from beyond the arc. Even the normally reliable Taylor Hustad — who averaged a team-best 14.7 points per game while shooting an NSIC-best 56% a season ago — had a tough time on Saturday, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

“Our perimeter was standing and watching instead of having action with a screen for each other or the cut,” coach Scott Ballard said. “We made it too easy for them guarding us in the first half.”