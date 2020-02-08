BISMARCK, N.D. — After a three-game offensive slump, the Winona State women's basketball team were hitting their shots again on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the UMary Marauders were on fire in the contest and sent WSU into a four-game skid with an 82-65 victory. UMary hit seven three-pointers in the first quarter to pave the way to a home victory.
Taylor Hustad once again produced a stellar effort with a game-high 26 points in the setback for Winona State.
The Warriors falls to 14-8 (10-8 NSIC) after suffering their first road sweep of the season. UMary improves to 17-11 (11-7 NSIC).
Hustad got off to a hot start in the game — scoring the Warriors’ first eight points. With Hustad and Emma Fee controlling the post under the basket, the Marauders started firing from behind the arc. That plan of attack worked as UMary went 7-9 from three-point land in the opening quarter to put the Warriors in a 29-15 hole after the first 10 minutes of play.
The Marauders’ torrid shooting continued with an 80 percent effort in the second quarter to keep the Warriors at bay, outscoring them 20-17 in the frame and going into the break with a 49-32 advantage.
An Emily Kieck layup capped a 9-2 run in the third quarter to cut the lead to 12 points midway through the frame, but that was as close as the Warriors would get as UMary shot over 60 percent for the entirety of the contest.
Jenna Bruss hit two three-pointers and scored nine points in the loss, while Kieck dished out a team-high five assists.
The Warriors to McCown Gymnasium next weekend and will look to get back on track during their final homestand of the regular season.
The Warriors return home for their final regular season home games next weekend. Winona State hosts No. 13 Sioux Falls on Friday, February 14 and SMSU on Saturday, February 15.
