Winona State softball: With their season most likely canceled, Warriors honor seniors on final day of Florida trip

"We have treated it at this point like we are done," Jones said. "And this was our last game.

"... This was so unexpected, so unprecedented and so fast. Those were the big pieces of this thing. This is so unprecedented, I mean this has never happened before in our lives. ... At the same time, I truly get it. I respect the decision and don't have any hard feelings towards it. This isn't a personal position, this is a global position. We want to do our part. But it's certainly challenging just to juggle all these emotions."

The decision was up to them on whether or not they wanted to finish their spring trip. The other teams were dropping out left and right including what was supposed to be their last two opponents on Friday. The tournament director asked if WSU still wanted to play and for the Warriors, it was an easy decision. They wanted to send their seniors out right.

And they did just that, as the Warriors defeated Kutztown 5-2 before handling Pitt-Johnstown 8-0.

