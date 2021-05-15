Winona State softball: Warriors' run in NSIC Tournament ends

ROCHESTER — The Winona State softball team's run in the NSIC Tournament came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 4-3 loss to top-seeded and top-ranked Augustana.

The third-seeded Warriors (37-12) kept their tournament title hopes alive with a 4-0 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday morning — in which senior pitcher Jordyn Kleman allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out six — before grabbing an early lead against the Vikings (43-5).

Augustana plated one in the bottom of the first, but Winona State responded with three in the second.

Senior catcher Rylee Stout led off the inning with a single to center field and moved to second on a sac bunt. After senior first baseman Ann Smolenski walked, a single by senior left fielder Carly Kordich loaded the bases.

Senior center fielder Katie Kolb then drove in two with a double to left center, and a sac fly off the bat of freshman second baseman Abbie Hlas scored Kordich to give the Warriors a 3-1 edge.

But the Vikings stormed back and retook the lead by scoring two in the third and one in the sixth.

Winona State, though, had a chance to extend the game in the top of the seventh.