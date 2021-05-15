 Skip to main content
Winona State softball: Warriors' run in NSIC Tournament ends
COLLEGE SOFTBALL | NSIC TOURNAMENT

Winona State softball: Warriors' run in NSIC Tournament ends

ROCHESTER — The Winona State softball team's run in the NSIC Tournament came to an end Saturday afternoon with a 4-3 loss to top-seeded and top-ranked Augustana.

The third-seeded Warriors (37-12) kept their tournament title hopes alive with a 4-0 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday morning — in which senior pitcher Jordyn Kleman allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out six — before grabbing an early lead against the Vikings (43-5).

Augustana plated one in the bottom of the first, but Winona State responded with three in the second.

Senior catcher Rylee Stout led off the inning with a single to center field and moved to second on a sac bunt. After senior first baseman Ann Smolenski walked, a single by senior left fielder Carly Kordich loaded the bases.

Senior center fielder Katie Kolb then drove in two with a double to left center, and a sac fly off the bat of freshman second baseman Abbie Hlas scored Kordich to give the Warriors a 3-1 edge.

But the Vikings stormed back and retook the lead by scoring two in the third and one in the sixth.

Winona State, though, had a chance to extend the game in the top of the seventh.

Junior Marissa Mullen had a pinch-hit double to start the inning. Kordich came back in to run and advanced to third on a one-out single by Hlas. But senior Alison Nowak struck out looking and sophomore Libby Neveau grounded out to end the game.

Kolb finished 2 for 4 with two RBI, while Stout was 2 for 3.

Kleman was charged with the loss; she allowed one run on two hits and struck out three in 3⅓ innings. Senior Liz Pautz gave up three runs on five hits in 2⅔ innings of relief.

The Warriors, who are ranked No. 23 in the country, now await selections for the NCAA Division II Championships, which will be announced at 9 p.m. Sunday.

