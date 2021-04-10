Winona State softball: Kleman ties program's all-time wins record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It may have came a couple of games later than what she would have liked, but Winona State senior pitcher Jordyn Kleman now sits tied a top of the Warriors record book.

The La Crosse Logan High School graduate allowed just one hit in seven shutout innings to help lead the No. 11 ranked Warriors to a 6-0 win over Sioux Falls, notching her 85th career victory in the process to move her into a tie with Cyndy Schubbe (1999-2002) for most career wins in a Warriors' uniform.

Kleman had lost her last two starts, allowing nine runs in 12 innings in games against Northern State and MSU-Mankato, but was back to her superhuman self against the Cougars. The right-hander set down the first eight she faced in order and did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. Kleman finished with eight strikeouts and faced just three batters over the minimum.

Coming of a two-game series that saw them score just three runs, the Warriors (17-5, 6-3) smacked 13 hits, scoring single runs in the second and fifth innings, while scoring two each in the third and sixth.

Abbie Hlas led the way, going 3-for-3 with a solo home run in the second and two runs scored. Ann Smolenski also homered for the Warriors as part of a two-hit day.

Kleman will go for the record on Sunday when the Warriors travel to Southwest Minnesota State for a doubleheader.

