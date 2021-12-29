Winona State names Brian Bergstrom new head football coach

Winona State University announced the hiring of Brian Bergstrom as the team's new head football coach on Wednesday afternoon.

Most recently, Bergstrom was the defensive coordinator for South Dakota State University, a Division I FCS program in Brookings, SD. In his five years with the Jackrabbits, the team qualified for the playoffs every year, including three trips to the semifinals and a national runner-up finish in the spring of 2021.

Defensive dominance was a hallmark of those SDSU teams, which finished the spring 2021 season with the third-most interceptions in the FCS with 12 and was eighth overall in turnovers with 17.

Bergstrom, a Burnsville, Minn., native is no stranger to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. He is well acquainted to the Division II level and the NSIC after coaching for Augustana University from 2013 to 2017. Bergstrom also spent time as the defensive coordinator for his alma mater, Gustavus Adolphus, from 2006 to 2011.

In a statement released by the university, Bergstrom said, "My family and I feel blessed and humbled to join the Winona State University Warrior Family and the Winona Community. We are thankful for and believe in the foundation that has been established, the high character leadership, and the passionate family that is Winona State University. We are confident that the right people are in place for us to take the next step together."

Bergstrom becomes the 22nd coach in WSU history, and just the second since the program's jump to Division II in 1995. He takes over for Winona State legend Tom Sawyer, who led the program to prominence over a 25-year career that ended this fall.

Winona State Athletics will host a meet and greet with Bergstrom on Jan. 11 at Island City Brewery, located at: 65 E. Front Street in Winona. The event is free and open to the public.

