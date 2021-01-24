Winona State men's basketball: Warriors have three-game winning streak snapped

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Winona State men’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 73-63 loss at NSIC foe Augustana on Sunday afternoon.
The Warriors, who fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference, held a three-point lead early in the second half, but the Vikings (5-3, 3-3 NSIC) used a 15-3 run that stretched nearly six minutes to go up 50-41 with 9 minutes, 36 seconds to play.
Winona State trimmed the deficit to two points on a 3-pointer from senior guard/forward Kevion Taylor with 6:16 to go, but Augustana answered with the game’s next five points.
The Vikings led by as many as 11 late in the game. Back-to-back triples from senior guard Devin Whitelow and senior forward Andrea Lo Biondo got the Warriors within five points with 1:10 left, but Augustana scored the game’s final five points.
Lo Biondo, who made three 3s, led Winona State with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Whitelow, who made two 3s, added 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
Junior guard and Caledonia graduate Owen King made three 3s and finished with 11 points.
The two teams were tied at 33 after a back-and-forth first half. The Warriors shot 43% from the floor in the first period, including 7-of-19 (37%) from beyond the arc.
But Winona State shot just 28% from the floor in the second half. The Warriors were 8-of-28 from 3-point range after the break but made just three two-point field goals.
Augustana shot better than 40% in both halves and had 11 points off of seven Winona State turnovers.
Junior guard Dylan LeBrun led the Vikings with a game-high 23 points. LeBrun made nine of his 13 field goal attempts, including four of seven from beyond the arc.
Senior forward Adam Dykman and sophomore guard Isaac Fink added 15 and 17 points, respectively, for Augustana.