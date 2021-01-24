Winona State men's basketball: Warriors have three-game winning streak snapped

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Winona State men’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 73-63 loss at NSIC foe Augustana on Sunday afternoon.

The Warriors, who fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference, held a three-point lead early in the second half, but the Vikings (5-3, 3-3 NSIC) used a 15-3 run that stretched nearly six minutes to go up 50-41 with 9 minutes, 36 seconds to play.

Winona State trimmed the deficit to two points on a 3-pointer from senior guard/forward Kevion Taylor with 6:16 to go, but Augustana answered with the game’s next five points.

The Vikings led by as many as 11 late in the game. Back-to-back triples from senior guard Devin Whitelow and senior forward Andrea Lo Biondo got the Warriors within five points with 1:10 left, but Augustana scored the game’s final five points.

Lo Biondo, who made three 3s, led Winona State with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Whitelow, who made two 3s, added 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

Junior guard and Caledonia graduate Owen King made three 3s and finished with 11 points.

The two teams were tied at 33 after a back-and-forth first half. The Warriors shot 43% from the floor in the first period, including 7-of-19 (37%) from beyond the arc.