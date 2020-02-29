Winona State men's basketball: Warriors outscored 23-3 in final seven minutes, see season end to Duluth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite holding an 11-point halftime lead and getting 30 points from senior Caleb Wagner, the Winona State men's basketball team was outscored 23-3 in the final 6:53 to fall to UM-Duluth 76-72 in Saturday night's NSIC quarterfinal at the Sanford Pentagon. 

After a Wagner made jumper, the Warriors found themselves up 69-53 with 6:53 left. They would go on to miss their next eight shots and commit three turnovers on their next 11 possessions. Meanwhile, Duluth couldn't miss, shooting 4 of 6 from beyond the arc during that same stretch that WSU went cold. 

After Duluth took a 72-69 lead, Kevion Taylor had a chance to tie it, but his 3-pointer was off. Duluth iced it with free throws down the stretch. 

Wagner played all 40 minutes and led the way with 30 points on 11 of 24 shooting, including a 5 of 12 effort from beyond the arc. Taylor added 12, but he struggled from the field, shooting just 4 of 16 and 2 of 10 from beyond the arc. 

