Winona State men's basketball: Warriors outscored 23-3 in final seven minutes, see season end to Duluth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite holding an 11-point halftime lead and getting 30 points from senior Caleb Wagner, the Winona State men's basketball team was outscored 23-3 in the final 6:53 to fall to UM-Duluth 76-72 in Saturday night's NSIC quarterfinal at the Sanford Pentagon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a Wagner made jumper, the Warriors found themselves up 69-53 with 6:53 left. They would go on to miss their next eight shots and commit three turnovers on their next 11 possessions. Meanwhile, Duluth couldn't miss, shooting 4 of 6 from beyond the arc during that same stretch that WSU went cold.

After Duluth took a 72-69 lead, Kevion Taylor had a chance to tie it, but his 3-pointer was off. Duluth iced it with free throws down the stretch.

Wagner played all 40 minutes and led the way with 30 points on 11 of 24 shooting, including a 5 of 12 effort from beyond the arc. Taylor added 12, but he struggled from the field, shooting just 4 of 16 and 2 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0