Winona State football: Warriors tabbed to finish 3rd in NSIC South; Gavin named preseason POY

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Winona State has been picked to finish third in their division and fifth place overall in the 2021 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Football Poll released on Tuesday.

The Warriors earned 26 points in South Division voting and 126 points total, including one first-place vote. MSU-Mankato was picked to win the South as well as the conference.

Defensive standout Cam Gavin also was named as the NSIC South Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, as selected by NSIC coaches. Gavin and quarterback Owen Burke were tabbed as the Winona State Players to Watch by the NSIC as they lead their team into the 2021 Winona State campaign.

Those two along with the Warriors will be tasked with making this season a memorable one for long-time Winona State football coach Tom Sawyer, who announced he will retire at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Sawyer has coached the Warriors to a 190-85 overall in 25 seasons at the helm. He led his team to the 2019 Mineral Water Bowl, the program's 11th post-season appearance.

Leading the Warrior offensive, Owen Burke returns for his final season, under the tutelage of offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, Cameron Keller. The pair have helped lead WSU to back-to-back eight-win seasons in 2018 and 2019.