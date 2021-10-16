Winona State football: Warriors retain the sledge with win over SMSU

Winona State's football team righted the ship at home against a rival on Saturday,as the Warriors (4-3, 1-1) snapped a two-game losing streak by winning the Battle for the Sledge 26-14 over Southwest Minnesota State University (2-5, 2-5).

With the win, the Warriors won their five-straight matchups between the two teams and have held the sledge since 2016.

WSU got off to a hot start, outscoring the Mustangs 13-0 in the first half.

Freshman Jacob Scott kicked off the scoring in the first quarter, drilling a 27-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead on the game's opening drive.

Scott got the team on the board again on the first drive of the second quarter, kicking another 27-yard field goal for a 6-0 Winona State lead at 12:26.

The Warriors did not get into the end zone for the first time until late in the second quarter when senior quarterback Owen Burke hit senior Jake Balliu for a nine-yard passing touchdown and a 13-0 lead with 6:51 remaining in the half.

SMSU outscored the Warriors in the second half, though it was not enough to overcome Winona State's early lead.

The Mustangs' first score came on the opening drive of the second half when Duce Reynolds scored on a two-yard run to cut the deficit to 13-7 at 12:45.

On Winona State's next drive, the Warriors got it back to a two-score lead with a 28-yard touchdown strike from Burke to sophomore receiver Sawyer Maly for a 20-7 score.

Southwest Minnesota State scored for the second drive in a row when Dustin Pampel hauled in a 19-yard touchdown from Andrew Haidet for a 20-14 score at 4:06 in the third to make it 20-14.

Just like the Mustangs' prior touchdown, Winona followed up by scoring, this time with sophomore running back Dominik London scoring on a 27-yard run at 3:06 in the third quarter. The extra-point attempt was no good and the score was 26-14, which would hold until the end of the game after a scoreless fourth quarter.

Burke went 17-for-31 passing with 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. London was the Warriors' leading rusher with 94 yards on 14 carries and the team's only ground score. Junior Ethan Wittenberg led WSU in receiving with five catches for 46 yards.

Defensively, redshirt freshman Nathaniel Wilcher had Winona State's only sack of the day, and sophomore Jarius Adams had the team's lone interception. Senior Richard Azunna and sophomore Mitch Snitker tied for team lead in tackles with seven.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

