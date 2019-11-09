Augustana University quarterback Zach Masoli threw a 30-yard touchdown pass with 41 seconds left to cap off a back-and-forth affair that ultimately ended the Winona State football team’s five-game winning streak Saturday at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Masoli’s connection with freshman receiver Devon Jones put the Vikings up 26-25, and the Warriors’ John Rumpza threw an interception — his second of the game — on the first play of the ensuing drive. Augustana ran out the clock to secure the victory.
There were four lead changes in the second half, including two in the game’s final four minutes. Rumpza connected with Jake Balliu for a 13-yard touchdown that capped off a seven-play, 50-yard drive and put Winona State (7-3, 7-3) on top 25-20 with 3:15 to play.
The Vikings (8-2, 8-2) answered with an eight-play, 70-yard drive that finished with Masoli’s game-winning touchdown pass.
Rumpza’s touchdown pass to Balliu was the Warriors’ only offensive TD of the game. Nick Pridgeon intercepted Augustana’s Kyle Saddler on the Vikings’ opening possession and returned it 85 yards for a score to give Winona State an early seven-point advantage.
But the Warriors’ offense struggled. Augustana limited Winona State to just 188 total yards of offense. The Warriors managed to enter the red zone five times, but four of those scoring opportunities ended in Paul Ortiz field goals.
The Vikings, meanwhile, piled up 550 yards of offense — 236 on the ground and 314 through the air — which allowed them to erase a 10-point first-quarter deficit. Augustana led 17-16 at half.
Winona State running back Sam Santiago-Lloyd managed just 5 yards on eight carries. Pumpza completed 17 of his 31 passes for 182 yards.
The Warriors finish the regular season at Concordia University, St. Paul (6-4, 6-4) next Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.
