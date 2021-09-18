Winona State football: Warriors fall to No. 13 Minnesota-Duluth for first loss of season

The Winona State football team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to 13th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth 29-23 on Saturday.

The Warriors (2-1) allowed 332 yards of offense and netted zero rushing yards themselves on 26 carries, which helped the Bulldogs (3-0) take a 26-3 lead into the half.

But Winona State fought back in the second half.

Redshirt freshman running back Ty Gavin capped a six-play, 44-yard drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown, and quarterback Owen Burke found junior tight end Jaylen Schleicher for a 3-yard score early in the fourth quarter to bring the Warriors within 29-16.

Less than seven minutes later, Gavin found the end zone for a second time to cut Winona State's deficit to 29-23.

Gain finished with six carries for 18 yards and two touchdowns, while Burke completed 19 of his 31 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown.

The Warriors had two more opportunities to take the lead, and both of their drives went into Duluth territory.

But both ended on downs, the latter of which on the Bulldogs' 27-yard line with 18 seconds to play.

Winona State will look to rebound next week at the University of Mary (N.D.).

