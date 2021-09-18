Winona State football: Warriors fall to No. 13 Minnesota-Duluth for first loss of season

Winona State's Darius Manuel (94) chases after University of Minnesota Duluth's quarterback John Larson (9) during Saturday's game at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Daily News staff
The Winona State football team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to 13th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth 29-23 on Saturday.
The Warriors (2-1) allowed 332 yards of offense and netted zero rushing yards themselves on 26 carries, which helped the Bulldogs (3-0) take a 26-3 lead into the half.
But Winona State fought back in the second half.
Redshirt freshman running back Ty Gavin capped a six-play, 44-yard drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown, and quarterback Owen Burke found junior tight end Jaylen Schleicher for a 3-yard score early in the fourth quarter to bring the Warriors within 29-16.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Less than seven minutes later, Gavin found the end zone for a second time to cut Winona State's deficit to 29-23.
Gain finished with six carries for 18 yards and two touchdowns, while Burke completed 19 of his 31 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown.
The Warriors had two more opportunities to take the lead, and both of their drives went into Duluth territory.
But both ended on downs, the latter of which on the Bulldogs' 27-yard line with 18 seconds to play.
Winona State will look to rebound next week at the University of Mary (N.D.).
IN PHOTOS: Warriors fall to No. 13 Minnesota-Duluth 29-23
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
Winona State's Cam Gavin looks for a way to try to stop the University of Minnesota Duluth's offense during Saturday's game at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
University of Minnesota Duluth's Byron Bynum (1) runs with the football as the Warrior defense chases him during Saturday's game at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
Winona State's Sawyer Maly (82) makes a huge catch late in Saturday's game against the University of Minnesota Duluth at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors were down 26-3 at the half, but fought back against the Bulldogs. The Warriors came up just short on this day as they lost to the Bulldogs by a final score of 29-23.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
The Winona State Warriors had momentum on their side as they run onto the field late in Saturday's game at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors were down 26-3 at the half. The Warriors had a much better second half giving up only 3 points to the Bulldogs in the second half and had the ball in scoring position with chances to win at the end of the game. The Bulldogs did defeat the Warriors on this day by a final score of 29-23.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
Winona State's Jaylen Schleicher (87) lays out in order to make a catch during Saturday's game against the University of Minnesota Duluth at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
Winona State's Darius Manuel (94), Luc Leszczynski (92), and Corrie King (56) celebrate a sack of the University of Minnesota Duluth's quarterback John Larson (9) late in Saturday's game at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
Winona State's Jake Balliu (5) fights for an extra yard during Saturday's game against the University of Minnesota Duluth at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
Winona State's Darius Manuel (94) chases after University of Minnesota Duluth's quarterback John Larson (9) during Saturday's game at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
Winona State's Sawyer Maly (82) makes a huge catch late in Saturday's game against the University of Minnesota Duluth at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Warriors were down 26-3 at the half, but fought back against the Bulldogs. The Warriors came up just short on this day as they lost to the Bulldogs by a final score of 29-23.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
Winona State's Darius Manuel (94) makes a huge play as he sacks University of Minnesota Duluth's quarterback John Larson (9) late in Saturday's game at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
Winona State's Aarion Lacy (14) makes a great defensive play as he breaks on the ball and knocks down a pass intended for University of Minnesota Duluth's Armani Carmickle (8) during Saturday's game at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
Winona State's Ty Gavin (27) runs to the goal line for a touchdown during Saturday's game against the University of Minnesota Duluth at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
Winona State's Javian Roebuck (32) runs with the football during Saturday's game against the University of Minnesota Duluth at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
University of Minnesota Duluth quarterback John Larson (9) runs with the football during Saturday's game against the Winona State Warriors at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
University of Minnesota Duluth's Byron Bynum (1) runs with the football during Saturday's game against the Winona State Warriors at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Photos: WSU Football vs UMD
Winona State's Darius Manuel (94) sacks University of Minnesota Duluth's quarterback John Larson (9) as the fans cheer in the backround late in Saturday's game at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Craig Johnson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!