Winona State football: Warriors fall on the road to Wayne State

WAYNE, Neb. — The Winona State football team held a seven-point lead in the first and second quarters but was shut out in the second half in a 38-21 loss at NSIC foe Wayne State (Neb.) on Saturday.

A 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Owen Burke to junior wide receiver Ethan Wittenburg gave the Warriors (3-2, 3-2) a 7-0 advantage with 1 minute, 47 seconds left in the first quarter, and Wittenburg hauled in another touchdown catch — this one 28 yards from Jake Balliu — with 14:22 left in the second quarter to put Winona State in front 14-7.

But the Wildcats (4-1, 4-1) responded with three unanswered touchdown runs — two from freshman quarterback Nick Bohn and one from senior running back Anthony Watkins — to go up 28-14 with 3:47 remaining in the first half.

Freshman running back Noah Carlson had a 2-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left in the second half to trim the Warriors’ deficit back to seven points, but Winona State had just 116 yards in its scoreless second half.

Burke completed 16 of his 34 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown while throwing three interceptions and getting sacked four times.

Wittenburg finished with four catches for 75 yards to go with his two touchdowns, while Carlson had 12 carries for 58 yards and his touchdown.

Bohn had 82 rushing yards on 12 carries for Wayne State while also completing 25 of his 36 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown. Watkins finished with 20 carries for 45 yards and two touchdowns.

The Warriors will look to get back on track next week when they host Northern State (S.D.).

