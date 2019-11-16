ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Winona State football team bounced back from its one-point loss to Augustana last week with a 20-10 win over Concordia-St. Paul in its regular season finale Saturday in St. Paul.
The Warriors (8-3, 8-3) had touchdowns on their first two drives of the game, scored all 20 of their points in the first half and kept the Golden Bears (6-5, 6-5) out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter.
Winona State senior quarterback John Rumpza was 15-of-22 passing for 172 yards and one touchdown. Three Warriors had at least nine carries, and redshirt junior running back Landon Jacobson paced the team with 35 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Jacobson scored from 1 yard out on Winona State’s second play from scrimmage. After a Concordia-St. Paul punt netted just 9 yards, the Warriors took over on the Golden Bears’ 25. Rumpza connected with junior wideout Tyler Anderson for 24 yards before Jacobson’s TD gave Winona State the lead just over a minute into the game.
Anderson finished with six catches for 81 yards to lead the team.
Concordia-St. Paul went three and out on the ensuing possession, and the Warriors then went 50 yards in five plays, capped off by a 23-yard TD pass from Rumpza to sophomore tight end Jaylen Schleicher, to hop out to an early 14-point lead.
The Golden Bears’ Danny Laudet connected on a 40-yard field goal late in the first quarter, but Winona State’s Paul Ortiz made two field goals in the second quarter to put the Warriors up 20-3 at half.
