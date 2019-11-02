MARSHALL, Minn. — The Winona State football team used a 21-point third quarter to blow by Southwest Minnesota State University on Saturday in Marshall.
The Warriors led 14-6 at the half and were able to pull away with their explosive third quarter en route to a 41-13 win, their fifth straight after starting the season 2-2.
Winona State (7-2, 7-2) did most of its damage, at least in terms of scoring, on the ground. Junior running back Sam Santiago-Lloyd rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, the third straight game Santiago-Lloyd has rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown.
Redshirt junior Landon Jacobson and senior Jonny Chamberlain also notched rushing scores, and the Warriors rushed for 175 yards as a team.
Junior Owen Burke and senior John Rumpza threw one touchdown pass apiece. Burke finished 9-for-15 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown, and Rumpza completed all five of his passing attempts for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Despite the lopsided score, Mustangs quarterback Boyer Bouman threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns. But Bouman’s effort wasn’t enough to overcome an impressive third quarter by the Warriors.
Aided by a long kick return to open the second half, Winona State struck early in the third quarter. The Warriors began on the SMSU 25-yard line and scored four plays later on Santiago-Lloyd’s second touchdown of the game.
The Mustangs (3-6, 3-6) seemed primed to answer on the ensuing possession, but a drive that advanced to the Winona State 28 ended in a turnover on downs.
The Warriors scored on their next two possessions, with a SMSU score sandwiched between, to take a 35-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
Winona State is back in action next Saturday when it hosts Augustana (7-2, 7-2). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.