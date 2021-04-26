Winona State football: Tom Sawyer set to retire after next season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When asked what was most important to him as the University prepared for the announcement, Sawyer said: "My relationships with the players and coaches. That has been so important to me from day one and I have been blessed and fortunate to be surrounded with terrific people."

Sawyer played football and baseball for the Warriors as an undergraduate student-athlete and joined the WSU coaching staff as an assistant under head coach Dave Bassore in 1987.

He earned both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in education at WSU, where he is an associate professor in the Department of Physical Education and Sport Science.

Winona State was 8-4 in 2019, and earned their third trip to the Mineral Water Bowl in Excelsior Springs, Mo. The program returns a veteran coaching staff and will feature an experience-laden group of student-athletes. The Warriors,will open the 2021 season against Concordia–St. Paul on Thursday, September 2.