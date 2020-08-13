Winona State calls off fall sports, delays winter sports

Fall seasons in men's and women's golf will be suspended, while men's and women's basketball along with women’s track and field competitions are also halted through Dec. 31. Winona State gymnastics, which competes in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, will follow the NSIC directive.

For WSU men’s and women’s basketball, women’s track and field, and gymnastics practices can begin on Nov. 27. NSIC institutions have the autonomy to commence practices for fall sports as they see fit, provided they follow NCAA bylaws. WSU plans to begin practices no earlier than Sept. 8 and will do so only if they can be done safely and within the university, the Minnesota State system, MDH, CDC, and NCAA guidelines.

"When we were making the decision to cancel fall sports, due to health and safety issues, it didn’t seem to make sense that we would allow other sports to have competitions," Winona State Athletic Director Eric Schoh said in an email to the Winona Daily News. "If it’s not safe for fall sports, it’s not safe for all sports. For example, had we not addressed all sports, softball and baseball, by rule, could be playing games in the fall. So in order to be consistent, we applied the decision to all sports."