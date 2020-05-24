Winona Senior High football: 'He worked for all of that': Wisconsin commit Aaron Witt continues to prove doubters wrong

Witt looks back now and will be the first to be brutally honest with you.

“I was a really fat kid,” Witt said. “Like, if I was in a movie, I’d be the nerd. I was fat. I have a lazy eye so my glasses are really thick. I have a big head size. I was a weird looking kid when I was younger.

“I was never even close to being one of the better athletes in my grade, let alone the town. I just pushed myself, worked harder.”

Because of his size and lack of athleticism, Witt became used to being overlooked. He also became sick and tired of it.

Armed with a chip on his shoulder, Witt found himself at the YMCA constantly — not necessarily lifting or for football — but to play basketball.

Fueled by skittles and a bottle of water that often served as his lunch, 12-year-old Witt could be found in the YMCA gym at any given time on Saturday and Sunday. He was there all day, playing 1-on-1, 3-on-3, 5-on-5, running up and down the court. His body rapidly began to change.

“I went from really, really fat to really skinny in seventh and eighth grade,” Witt said.