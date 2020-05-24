Winona Senior High football: 'He worked for all of that': Wisconsin commit Aaron Witt continues to prove doubters wrong

Growing up, Aaron Witt was never seen as the one destined to play Division I college football.
Compared to his peers, Witt wasn’t as athletically gifted.
It’s obviously hard to fathom now, considering the 6-foot-5, 240-plus-pound Winona Senior High standout played wherever he was needed for the Winhawks — thriving at tight end, tackle and defensive end while helping Winona reach four straight MSHSL Class AAAA state tournaments.
But ask anyone who grew up with the University of Wisconsin commit, and it’s a similar story.
“I mean what people don’t fully understand, people that didn’t know Witt like we did, Witt was never like how he is now,” Winona quarterback Jackson Nibbelink said. “Our whole life growing up, he was a lot bigger than a lot of us, but he definitely wasn’t as athletic and didn’t have a lot of our gifts that we had.
“He worked for everything. He was in the high school weight room, probably in fifth grade just lifting. We used to call him ‘Shake and Bake’ because he was kind of a little pudge, but now he’s ripped and he worked for all of that. That is nothing that he was given. No, he grinded for that. Everybody should have their hats off to him for that.”
“He was never that skinny kid, he was a big boy and then he got skinny. I honestly don’t know what happened,” Winona offensive lineman Ethan Prodzinski said with a laugh.
Witt looks back now and will be the first to be brutally honest with you.
“I was a really fat kid,” Witt said. “Like, if I was in a movie, I’d be the nerd. I was fat. I have a lazy eye so my glasses are really thick. I have a big head size. I was a weird looking kid when I was younger.
“I was never even close to being one of the better athletes in my grade, let alone the town. I just pushed myself, worked harder.”
Because of his size and lack of athleticism, Witt became used to being overlooked. He also became sick and tired of it.
Armed with a chip on his shoulder, Witt found himself at the YMCA constantly — not necessarily lifting or for football — but to play basketball.
Fueled by skittles and a bottle of water that often served as his lunch, 12-year-old Witt could be found in the YMCA gym at any given time on Saturday and Sunday. He was there all day, playing 1-on-1, 3-on-3, 5-on-5, running up and down the court. His body rapidly began to change.
“I went from really, really fat to really skinny in seventh and eighth grade,” Witt said.
That’s when he started to hit the weights hard. Slowly, but surely he began to put on some muscle. Yet, he knew it wasn’t enough. He entered high school as a 6-foot-2, 165-pound freshman — and that was on a good day. Supplied with the dream of playing a sport in college, Witt attacked not only the weight room harder than ever, but also the family’s pantry.
“I started eating a ton of food,” Witt said.
The results were eye-popping.
Combined with his hard work in the weight room, a different diet and the fact he was hitting puberty, Witt added 65 pounds to his frame, jumping from 165 to 230 from his freshman to sophomore year.
“I didn’t really notice it until I was in the weight room one morning my sophomore year, and a senior named Josh Bade goes, ‘You know, not all of us are lucky to have puberty hit us like a semi truck.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ And then, I went back and looked at pictures and was like, ‘Ah, now I see what he meant,’” Witt said.
From unknown to known
With his new size, Witt began to find his footing on the gridiron, and colleges began to call. Still, he attended an Iowa State camp the week after his sophomore school year ended as a relatively unknown.
That quickly changed.
Witt dominated, displaying an impressive blend of size, quickness and strength. The Cyclones offered him on the spot.
“It was always my dream to go D1 in any sport when I was younger,” he said. “Many people told me I would never be able to do it. I just kept believing, kept working. When I did it, I was so happy. That was by far the best moment of my life honestly, getting that first offer and knowing that I have a shot of achieving my dreams and doing what I want to do.”
Two weeks later, he attended a camp at Iowa. They, too, offered him on the spot. Just about a month later, he was offered by Minnesota after attending their camp. Three camps, three offers — with no signs of slowing down.
He admits it was overwhelming at times. He was invited out to Notre Dame to watch a game, and that was when he had somewhat of an epiphany.
“If you would have told me as a freshman I would be visiting Notre Dame, I would have been shocked even just to go to a game,” he said. “But when I went on the visit, I just didn’t have any fun. I wasn’t getting all the love, and they didn’t seem too interested in me. It was my junior homecoming, so I kind of took a step back and was like, ‘I have to enjoy this process more.’”
Set to be a Gopher
The place that brought that energy and enjoyment was P.J. Fleck and Minnesota.
Witt also wanted to be a part of something new and upcoming, which Fleck and his “Row the Boat” mantra fit to a T. He then committed to Minnesota during his junior season. Yet, the more he visited the campus, the more he came to the realization Minneapolis wasn’t the place for him.
“I live out in the sticks. I live in Witoka, so not actually in Winona. So I’m a small town kid, and a big city of Minneapolis, I just wasn’t vibing with it,” he said. “It didn’t feel right.”
So he decommitted, which led to a hoard of unhappy Minnesotans.
“I got a lot of stuff on Twitter,” he remembers, “which is understandable because decommitting — it doesn’t really look good from the outside. But my process taught me you never can understand what’s going on from the outside. You don’t know the specific situations. It just really taught me that I don’t really care what they had to say.”
With his commitment now open, there was a clear cut No. 1: Wisconsin.
As a young boy, Witt followed in the footsteps of his father, who turned into a Wisconsin sport fan to spite his own father. For Halloween, he often chose to don the Wisconsin cardinal red and white for his costume. TJ Watt would become his favorite player.
It was his “dream school.”
The only problem?
Wisconsin had yet to offer him.
He had attended a Wisconsin camp that same summer between his sophomore and junior years as a defensive lineman, but in Wisconsin’s 3-4 defensive scheme, the defensive ends are more like defensive tackles — designed to take up space for the outside linebackers to rush the passer. Witt was seen as too small.
He attended another Wisconsin camp during his junior season in hopes of becoming the next great Wisconsin OLB, but once again left the camp with no offer.
His junior season passed with still no Wisconsin offer on the table, so he committed to Iowa. If he couldn’t join them, he was determined to beat them.
“So I’m thinking, ‘Well, screw these guys,’” Witt said. “So I committed to Iowa to prove that I could play in the Big Ten, play Wisconsin once a year and kick their butt.”
But just a few weeks after committing to Iowa, Wisconsin finally offered. That put Witt in a bind. He didn’t want to be the guy that decommitted twice, but at the end of the day, he knew Madison was where he wanted to be.
“It was always my dream to go to Wisconsin,” Witt said. “My parents and coaches told me you can’t live your life worried about someone else’s opinion. We have to do what’s best for you. Chase your dreams.”
Now a Badger, always a Winhawk
He committed to Wisconsin right before his senior season, one that saw him finish with 73 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks, five recovered fumbles, three forced fumbles and a blocked kick. He finished his career tied with Nick Waldo for the most sacks in school history with 17½ and ranks first with seven career fumble recoveries. But his impact can be measured by more than just stats.
“He really brought competition to practice, which made me better, which made him better because we always wanted to be better,” Prodzinski said. “When he got his D1 offers it was crazy, because it showed that he was good and he could make us good too. So he really did have a huge impact on all of us.”
“He always wanted to bring his teammates along,” Winona Senior High coach John Cassellius said. “He pushed other people, he pushed our younger kids and gave them someone to look up to. He could have said, ‘Gosh, I have a lot of D1 schools offer me and I decided where I want to go, I can just coast and stay healthy, and worry about the team and not me.’ That’s not what he did. He did the exact opposite. He brought the best out of everybody.”
He has his sights on being the next great Wisconsin OLB with visions of TJ Watt, Vince Biegel and Andrew Van Ginkel coursing through his head. In fact, he’s growing his own mullet to replicate the one Biegel repped while at Wisonsin.
“As a kid, I always wanted to be in those guy’s shoes,” Witt said. “Now I’m going to get that chance.”
