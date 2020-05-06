Why Gophers football has a top-10 recruiting class

“Whatever comes, we will adapt,” Fleck said of the U’s recruiting strategy last week. “We cannot let the result fade because of the circumstance. We actually have to be better. Our recruiting staff has done a great job of putting together virtual tours.”

Trieu said Minnesota was “ahead of the game” on virtual visits for recruits to see the campus, stadium and practice facility without having to leave their homes.

“You see other schools molding themselves after that,” Trieu said. “I do think there are some copycats. ... (Minnesota’s) video department has done a great job. They are not just slapping together some videos. I think that at the end of this class, we are going to say, ‘Coach Fleck and some assistants are great recruiters.’ And I think their social media staff and their video staff are the unsung heroes.”

Fleck repeatedly has said players commit more to a particular coach and a culture than a school, its facilities or other factors.