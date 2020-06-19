Who gets to watch? U football builds contingency plans for ticket holders

The Gophers have a lot to sell with quarterback Tanner Morgan, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and several other key players back from last year’s 11-2 season.

If the Gophers again sell about 21,700 season tickets, that would represent 43% of TCF Bank Stadium’s official capacity of 50,805.

“With the season we had last year and where the momentum is at, there’s tons of positivity,” Wierzbicki said. “So we were on pace … to sell our largest number of new season tickets than we ever have with Gopher football. And I think that we’ll still hit that. … Last year, we finished renewals right around the 90% mark. That’s kind of where we’re trending at right now.”

Wierzbicki said the global pandemic’s timing was “hard” on the Gophers’ sales, making the athletic department wonder what could have been, coming off the team’s top-10 finish and victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

The department had been on track for a $1 million surplus in February after increasing its 2018 football attendance from 37,915 to 46,190 last year, the third-largest jump in Division I.

Instead, with spring sports halted and the future in limbo, the Gophers stand to lose anywhere from $10 million to $75 million if football and other fall sports are canceled.