What limited attendance at Gophers football games could do to the U's budget

Carter Coughlin and Kamal Martin are old enough to remember sparse crowds for Gophers football games at the Metrodome — an era before the program moved to TCF Bank Stadium in 2009.

Heck, the two Minnesotans and U seniors now headed to the NFL don’t have to go back that far to recall seeing more empty seats than full ones. During their junior season, in 2018, Minnesota averaged only 22,656 scanned tickets to games in their 50,805-seat stadium.

That history helped make the Gophers’ game against Penn State last November so special.

“The second we ran out there and saw everybody, the energy in the stadium, I turned to Kamal and I said, ‘This is exactly how TCF should be,’” Coughlin said moments after a 31-26 upset victory over the No. 4 Nittany Lions, which was capped by thousands of elated fans storming the field.

The Gophers had 45,025 scanned tickets for the Penn State game, a high-water mark in a season that saw a 40% jump in actual attendance for Minnesota games from the 2018 to 2019 seasons.

But that upward trajectory is now in jeopardy, and it has nothing to do with the momentum of a football program returning 13 starters from an historic 11-2 season.