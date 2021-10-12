Warriors wrestlers reunite after 50 years

While it’s been many years since Winona State has offered a varsity wrestling team, that has not stopped the grapplers of years past from celebrating the glory days.

As part of WSU’s homecoming celebrations last Saturday, a group of alumni from the 1970 Warriors wrestling team met up for a 50th-anniversary reunion of the best team in school history.

Throughout the 1960’s and early 1970’s, the wrestling program at Winona State was a big deal, winning four conference championships between 1966 and 1971, with the student body buying into the success.

“There were very often times when we were wrestling when we couldn’t fit any more in the gym and we had to have a black and white TV out in the lobby of Memorial Hall,” former wrestler Larry Marchionda said.

Of those teams, the 1970 group was at the top, with an undefeated 12-0-2 conference record while winning the NIC and a third-place team finish at the NAIA championship tournament. Two wrestlers earned silver medals and one took home bronze at the NAIA meet, with Rob Oglesby and Jim Tenniehill placing second and Ron Moen taking third.

In the 50 years since, those already lofty accomplishments have turned a bit bigger when the former teammates meet up.

“We get together and talk about wrestling, about the old stories and they get better every year,” Marchionda said.

