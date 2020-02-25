St. Mary's basketball: Cardinals make history with victory over Bethel
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — The Robertson Center Gym has not been kind to the Saint Mary's University men's basketball team — until Tuesday evening, that is.

The Cardinals, making their first postseason appearance in 35 years, took the court against fourth-seeded Bethel winless in their last 25 trips to Arden Hills, Minn. — including a 27-point, 84-57 loss earlier this year.

In fact, Saint Mary's had not left the Robertson Center court victorious since Feb. 9, 1997, when the Cardinals dealt the Royals an 82-68 setback.

That all changed Tuesday evening.

Eli Cave scored a game-high 27 points and the Cardinals led by as much as 26 in the second half, as Saint Mary's rolled to a 72-59 victory over Bethel in the teams' Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal contest.

It's the first postseason victory in program history — the Cardinals earned a trip to St. Paul, Minn., and a 7 p.m. Thursday showdown against second-seeded St. Thomas the tournament's semifinals. The Cardinals took the Tommies to the wire in their regular season-finale three days ago, falling 74-72 on UST layup with 0.9 seconds remaining.

Cave delivered a 10-for-25 performance from the field — including three 3-pointers — and a 4 of 6 effort from the free throw line en route to his 27-point effort. The junior, who played 39 of the game's 40 minutes, also hauled in six rebounds, and added two assists and a blocked shot.

Sawyer Rosner and Kareem Anthony-Bello each chipped in 13 points for the Cardinals, who were 25-for-54 from the field (46.3 percent) with nine 3-pointers and went 13-for-25 from the free throw line. Bethel, meanwhile, finished 18-for-51 from the field (35.3 percent), but managed just a 5 of 26 showing from beyond the arc.

With the win, the Cardinals improved to 14-12 overall heading into Thursday's showdown against the Tommies. The 14 wins are the most since posting 15 victories during the 1984-85 campaign — which was also the only other time Saint Mary's has made a postseason appearance.

