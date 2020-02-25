St. Mary's basketball: Cardinals make history with victory over Bethel

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — The Robertson Center Gym has not been kind to the Saint Mary's University men's basketball team — until Tuesday evening, that is.

The Cardinals, making their first postseason appearance in 35 years, took the court against fourth-seeded Bethel winless in their last 25 trips to Arden Hills, Minn. — including a 27-point, 84-57 loss earlier this year.

In fact, Saint Mary's had not left the Robertson Center court victorious since Feb. 9, 1997, when the Cardinals dealt the Royals an 82-68 setback.

That all changed Tuesday evening.

Eli Cave scored a game-high 27 points and the Cardinals led by as much as 26 in the second half, as Saint Mary's rolled to a 72-59 victory over Bethel in the teams' Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal contest.

It's the first postseason victory in program history — the Cardinals earned a trip to St. Paul, Minn., and a 7 p.m. Thursday showdown against second-seeded St. Thomas the tournament's semifinals. The Cardinals took the Tommies to the wire in their regular season-finale three days ago, falling 74-72 on UST layup with 0.9 seconds remaining.