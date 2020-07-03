Uncertainty builds for fall sports in MIAC, NSIC during pandemic

Challenges the schools face include the costs associating with coronavirus testing, the logistics of social distancing on campus when all students return, and the uncertainty of what happens if multiple athletes test positive during the season.

“It seems like all the planning and potential for fall sports is fragile,” said Minnesota State Mankato athletic director Kevin Buisman, whose school is a member of the NSIC. “It feels like it could be sand running through your fingers a little bit.”

The NSIC already has cut the maximum number of regular season games for teams — football (from 11 to 10), volleyball (26 to 20) and women’s soccer (18 to 14).

“We think [the fall season is] going to happen, but we’re still not sure,” said Concordia (St. Paul) football coach Shannon Currier, also from the NSIC. “If a quarterback tests positive, who else is shut down? That answer might dictate how we practice and meet.”

Key dates coming

The next few weeks will be telling in terms of local D-II and D-III schools returning to play this fall.

The MIAC’s athletic directors’ council meets Tuesday, and McKane is hopeful it will make a recommendation to the presidents’ council, which meets July 15.