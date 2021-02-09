Saint Mary's Wolf among Hockey Humanitarian nominees

For the second year in a row, Saint Mary's Delaney Wolf finds herself in the Hockey Humanitarian Award spotlight.

Wolf was named one of the six nominees for the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award, the HHA Foundation announced Monday. The award, which is celebrating its 26th year, is presented annually to college hockey's finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.

Josh Kosack (Union), Kevin Fitzgerald (St. Cloud State), Dyllan Lubbesmeyer (Robert Morris), Grace Markey (Quinnipiac), and Andrew Walker/Jacob Adkins (UMass-Boston) join Wolf — the lone repeat nominee among the six — as this year's HHA nominees.

Finalists for the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced later this month, with the 26th HHA recipient being honored in a ceremony on Friday, April 9 as part of the NCAA Men's Frozen Four weekend in Pittsburgh, Pa.

