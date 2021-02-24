Saint Mary's unveils 2021 class

The Saint Mary's University Athletic Department, in association with the Saint Mary’s Alumni Association, will proudly induct four former student-athletes into the Saint Mary's Sports Hall of Fame: Barb (Bock) Loahr ‘87, Doug Loahr ’87, Andrew Brueggen ’11, and Jackie Huegel ’03, as well as long-time sports information director Donny Nadeau ’85. The five will be recognized during a virtual event at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24.

One can register at smumn.edu.

“We are beyond excited to welcome an amazing group of Cardinal greats into the Saint Mary's Sports Hall of Fame,” said Saint Mary’s athletic director Brian Sisson. “This class, as all members in the past and in years to come, have all left their mark on Cardinal athletics, and represent the amazing accomplishments within our Saint Mary’s family.

“I am excited to have four different sports represented — marked by a first for men's track and field; a husband and wife alumni pair in men's hockey and women's soccer; and a member of our 2000 fastpitch national championship team — as well as one of our very own staff members,” Sisson added. “This grouping will make for a truly special and unforgettable night.

“In what has been a difficult and challenging time for all, and I look forward to our Saint Mary’s faithful coming together virtually in support of these five Cardinal greats and all of Cardinal athletics.”

