Saint Mary's men's basketball wins fourth straight behind late rally

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — When the Saint Mary's and Bethel men's basketball teams met Wednesday at the Saint Mary's Gym, the Cardinals used a career performance from Nick Falls for the nine-point victory.

Saturday afternoon, the two teams were at it again — and again it was a career effort that sparked the Cardinals to the victory.

Zach Kjeseth scored a career-high 12 points — all in the first half — and the Cardinals scored the game's final 15 points in rallying for a 66-58 nonconference win over Bethel at BU's Robertson Center Gym.

With the win, the Cardinals (4-1, 1-0) extended their winning streak to four straight and will go for five in a row Monday when they travel to take on Augsburg. It would be their first five-game winning streak since 2010-11, when they won six straight during an 8-1 start to the season.

The Royals appeared to have the upper hand early, scoring 13 of the game's first 17 points to take a nine-point edge before the contest was even five minutes old. Led by Cave and Kjeseth, that nine-point lead did not last long. Kjeseth capped a 17-5 SMU run with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Cardinals their first lead of the game, 21-18 with 7:44 to play.