Saint Mary's men's basketball: Anthony named MIAC Athlete of the Week
Saint Mary's men's basketball: Anthony named MIAC Athlete of the Week

After an impressive freshman season, Saint Mary's guard Raheem Anthony has picked up right where he left off to open his sophomore campaign.

Anthony has scored 20 or more points in all three games this season — including 25- and 26-point efforts in the Cardinals' wins over Hamline and Gustavus last week.

Monday afternoon, Anthony was rewarded for those highlight-reel performances, being named Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week honors, the league office announced.

Anthony kicked off the week scoring 25 points and adding 10 rebounds en route to his fourth career double-double in Saint Mary's 77-66, nonconference win over Hamline last Monday, before adding 26 points, six rebounds, and four steals in the Cardinals' 67-45 victory over Gustavus two days later.

Anthony and the Cardinals (2-1 overall) are back in action on Saturday, when they return home to the Saint Mary's Gym for a 2 p.m. contest against Saint John's.

