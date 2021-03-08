Saint Mary's baseball wins opener

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Saint Mary's baseball team showed little rust despite not playing in a game in exactly one year, as they erupted for six runs in the top of the first to knock off St. Scholastica 8-2 Monday at U.S. Bank Stadium in their season opener. marked exactly one year since the Saint Mary's baseball team played a game.

Saint Mary's put up another six-run first in the nightcap, but the Saints would rally, grabbing 9-8 lead heading into the sixth inning when the game was halted due to time limit. The game will be completed on another day, if schedules allow.

Back-to-back walks and a Justin Weinberg single kicked off the Cardinals' six-run first in the opener. Another walk to Kodey Kiel loaded the bases. A Dallas Miller wild pitch made it 2-0, and Taylor Anderson laced a bases-clearing double to score three more, while Tyler O'Brien — who led off the inning with a walk — delivered a two-out double for Saint Mary's sixth run of the frame.

Saint Mary's would add another run in the top of the second on a Will Matthews RBI single, before St. Scholastica plated its two runs in the bottom of the second.