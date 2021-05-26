Saint Mary's baseball: Seniors enjoying one last ride after losing year

Will Matthews remembers as though it happened yesterday.
They all do.
The Saint Mary’s University infielder was one of 10 seniors on last year’s baseball team, just a handful of games into what was already shaping up to be a promising campaign for the Cardinals. They had just wrapped up their annual spring trip to Florida in early March, and later returned to Winona ready to tackle the MIAC season with confidence.
Then it all stopped.
On March 13, just days after getting a sense of the severity of the COVID-19 situation, SMU coach Nick Winnecke was forced to tell his players to go home. Soon after, all SMU students, athletes and non-athletes alike, were sent away to wrap up the remainder of their academic years from home. No graduation ceremony. No conference tournament. Nothing.
“It was a horrific way for it to end,” Matthews said.
Then a senior, Matthews wished for a different conclusion to his baseball career, but at the time, he knew the situation was out of his hands. It was what it was.
But lucky for him, and for a handful of other SMU players, they were given one more opportunity to shine.
Just days after the cancellation of spring seasons, the NCAA announced a ruling that would permit seniors student-athletes who missed out on the 2020 season due to COVID-19 to return for one more year.
The decision to return was a no-brainer for Matthews. The same goes for the other five Cardinals who chose to come back: Justin Weinberg, Ryan Wolfe, Jonathan Cieminski, Zach Drake and Joey Costello.
All six of them understood the potential of the group. All six came back to realize the fullness of that potential.
“We’re all in it for one last shot,” Weinberg said.
“I think everybody that came back seized the opportunity as soon as we could,” said Matthews, an All-MIAC first-team honoree. “We found ways to come back academically, find new places to live, all that stuff. But that wasn’t a big deal.
“It was definitely an easy decision to come back.”
It proved to be the right choice.
The Cardinals set the program record for wins in a season at 29 and claimed their first MIAC Playoff title with a 6-3 victory over St. Thomas on Saturday that sent them to their first NCAA Regional appearance in 28 years. The six seniors are a big reason why.
Matthews led the team in batting average (.345), RBI (34), doubles (17) and home runs (3). He was joined on the All-MIAC first-team by Weinberg, who led the team in hits (51) and stolen bases (16-for-18), while also hitting .342. Drake was second on the team with 15 steals and hit .276. Costello has been steady at shortstop, being named to the MIAC All-defensive team.
Cieminski made 10 appearances out of the bullpen, compiling a 3.38 ERA and a team-best 41 strikeouts in 26⅔ innings.
Wolfe has been an important piece in the Cardinals' rotation, tying for the team lead with seven wins. He pitched on one day's rest to throw the final four innings in SMU's MIAC title-clinching win over St. Thomas. Now, they are just looking to enjoy the remainder of the ride.
"We do have to enjoy the moment that we’re in, and I think that’s something we’ve talked about," Wolfe said. "Obviously, you want to go out and win the whole thing, but it’s important to just realize what you’ve accomplished this far and enjoy it from here on out. But honestly, we want to go out there and win the whole thing, and that’s our mindset. We want to do more, for sure. It’s been a great ride so far, and we want to keep it going."