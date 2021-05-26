Saint Mary's baseball: Seniors enjoying one last ride after losing year

Will Matthews remembers as though it happened yesterday.

They all do.

The Saint Mary’s University infielder was one of 10 seniors on last year’s baseball team, just a handful of games into what was already shaping up to be a promising campaign for the Cardinals. They had just wrapped up their annual spring trip to Florida in early March, and later returned to Winona ready to tackle the MIAC season with confidence.

Then it all stopped.

On March 13, just days after getting a sense of the severity of the COVID-19 situation, SMU coach Nick Winnecke was forced to tell his players to go home. Soon after, all SMU students, athletes and non-athletes alike, were sent away to wrap up the remainder of their academic years from home. No graduation ceremony. No conference tournament. Nothing.

“It was a horrific way for it to end,” Matthews said.

Then a senior, Matthews wished for a different conclusion to his baseball career, but at the time, he knew the situation was out of his hands. It was what it was.

But lucky for him, and for a handful of other SMU players, they were given one more opportunity to shine.