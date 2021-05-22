Saint Mary's baseball: Cardinals win first MIAC Tournament title in program history

COLLEGEVILLE — The Saint Mary's baseball team earned the program's first MIAC Tournament title by beating St. Thomas 6-3 on Saturday evening.

With the win, the Cardinals (29-14) are automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Division III Tournament, for which the full field will be announced on Monday.

The top-seeded Tommies forced a winner-take-all game in the double elimination tournament by beating third-seeded SMU 6-5 earlier Saturday, but the Cardinals responded early in the rematch by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.

The teams traded runs in the second and third before St. Thomas pulled within 3-2 with a run in the top of the fifth. But SMU pushed its lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the inning thanks to a three-run home run off the bat of first baseman Will Matthews.

Ryan Wolfe pitched the remaining four innings and allowed only one run on four hits to secure the win.

Addison Hochevar, who allowed one run on one hit in 1⅓ innings, earned the win.

Matthews finished 2 for 4 with four RBI and scored two runs, while left fielder Andy Tepp drove in a run. Right fielder Taylor Anderson and catcher Justin Weinberg had two hits apiece.

