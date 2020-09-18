Saint Mary's athletic trainers going above and beyond during COVID-19 pandemic

They work behind the scenes, but their impact on the success of the Saint Mary’s University Athletic Department is unmistakable.
Now more than ever — as the school battles the COVID-19 pandemic — head athletic trainer Jill Collum, strength and conditioning coach Matt Sagar and their staffs are being thrust into the spotlight.
With the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference postponing all athletic competition until Jan. 1, 2021, Collum, Sagar, and Co. have taken on considerable responsibility. Not only do they oversee in- and off-season weight room workouts, and the treatment and prevention of athletic injuries, they now oversee the health and well-being of the entire Saint Mary’s Athletic Department and all student-athletes.
“COVID-19 has completely changed how we do our jobs this year,” said Collum, who is in her eighth year as the Cardinals’ head athletic trainer. “I am used to seeing lots of athletes at one time, and now we require the athletes to sign up and schedule an appointment with us, so we don’t get to see the athletes in the training room like we are used to — and that is something we really enjoy.
“Without having practices everyday, and no competitions, it is just a different feel overall,” she added.
Sagar echoed those feelings.
“It’s certainly been a busy start to the school year, to say the least,” he said. “Getting the student-athletes used to our new ‘normal’ and making sure everyone is following the rules has been a little bit of a headache, but that’s the same for everyone all across campus.
“Now that we are getting into the semester, things are starting to fall into place and get into a groove,” Sagar added. “This will continue to improve as the semester progresses.”
Not only are roles expanded in this pandemic, but COVID-19 has also forced the department to get a little “creative” with its facilities.
In order to maintain social distancing while working out, the Saint Mary’s weight room was moved from its normal spot on the second level of the Gostomski Fieldhouse, to the main floor, with each piece of equipment spaced at least 6 feet apart.
The original weight room space did not sit vacant for long, however, as Collum was able to move her main training room into that area. Both see the positive aspects of this move, as it allows for a smoother and safer training season with the added space.
“Being able to move the entire athletic training room to a much bigger space, with better ventilation, has allowed us to see our athletes in an area that allows us to remain socially distant,” said Collum. “We are also fortunate that the university understands our athletic training needs during this unusual times and provided the necessary items we need for personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, face shields, and cleaning supplies.”
Saint Mary’s athletic director Brian Sisson acknowledged that Collum and Sagar are “the best in the business” — something he knew even before COVID-19 turned the athletic world upside down. Sisson also knew they would need additional support.
“I realized from my first day on the job that we were not where we needed to be in the area of athletic training and strength and conditioning,” said Sisson. “This led to our collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System, which, among other things, provided the department a team doctor and fourth athletic trainer.”
In late January 2020, Saint Mary’s and Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare entered into a collaboration focused on athletics. Through this partnership, Mayo Clinic Health System provides Cardinal student-athletes additional sports medicine and athletic training care, as well as access to comprehensive health care services and professionals. The addition of a Mayo Clinic team doctor and a fourth athletic trainer to the department further enhances the overall well-being, health, and safety of all Cardinal student-athletes.
Also this year, Sisson added of a full-time assistant strength and conditioning coach, rounding out this team.
“With the increase in support staff structure through Mayo Clinic Health System, combined with our addition on the strength and conditioning side, it shows the University’s unwavering support of the overall health and well-being of our student-athletes,” said Sisson. “With these enhancements, our commitment to our student-athletes health is unmatched both regionally and nationally.
“This is a game-changer for Cardinal athletics,” Sisson added. “Our athletic training, medical and strength and conditioning staffs do such an incredible job.”
It’s obvious that the hard work, long hours, and added attention has not gone unnoticed by the athletes themselves.
“I think Jill, Matt, and the rest of their teams are a crucial part of our success now more than ever,” said Sydney Klausler, a senior member of the track and field team. “They have always been extremely helpful resources for athletic issues, and also as people to confide in and trust. Each and every member of the training and strength and conditioning teams are an integral part of Saint Mary’s, and they all bring something of value to the student-athletes and the community as a whole. Throughout all the unfortunate situations they have been through in the past six months, they have persevered and continued to make Saint Mary’s a better and more successful place.”
Katie Pierpont, a sophomore member of the women’s hockey team added, “Plain and simple, Cardinal athletics would not be nearly as successful or enjoyable without Coach Sagar, Jill, Dana, Emily, or any of the other strength and conditioning and training room staff members. Over the last 6 months, their ‘above and beyond’ mentality has become even more evident. Jill and her staff have spent countless hours learning and implementing (new COVID safety) technology, and so much more to make sure that we can be here training with our teammates and coaches. And Coach Sager, he completely moved and spaced out the weight room so that we all can continue to lift safely.
“During the past six months they’ve shown an even greater dedication to us as athletes and to Saint Mary’s Athletics and the community,” sophomore women’s hockey player Katie Pierpont said. “I know that they do not receive the recognition that they should, but I am so grateful to have them as role models in my life, and people who care so deeply about my well-being.”
Senior baseball pitcher Dom Lonetti thanks assistant athletic trainer Emily Franz with helping him heal from an elbow injury “I’ve been up in the training room pretty consistently, and Emily has been an absolute blessing, helping me through many issues,” he said. “Things have been a little different because of COVID, but it has been a bit of a blessing in disguise. Having so much space now makes things a lot easier, and more accessible. With the surveys and temperature checks, I feel safe going up there each day.
“As for Coach Sagar, he might be one of the single-most important people to our athletic teams,” added Lonetti. “The work he puts in to prepare workouts for everyone is unbelievable, and he is always there to help or talk.”
