Saint Mary's athletic trainers going above and beyond during COVID-19 pandemic

“It’s certainly been a busy start to the school year, to say the least,” he said. “Getting the student-athletes used to our new ‘normal’ and making sure everyone is following the rules has been a little bit of a headache, but that’s the same for everyone all across campus.

“Now that we are getting into the semester, things are starting to fall into place and get into a groove,” Sagar added. “This will continue to improve as the semester progresses.”

Not only are roles expanded in this pandemic, but COVID-19 has also forced the department to get a little “creative” with its facilities.

In order to maintain social distancing while working out, the Saint Mary’s weight room was moved from its normal spot on the second level of the Gostomski Fieldhouse, to the main floor, with each piece of equipment spaced at least 6 feet apart.

The original weight room space did not sit vacant for long, however, as Collum was able to move her main training room into that area. Both see the positive aspects of this move, as it allows for a smoother and safer training season with the added space.