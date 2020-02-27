Saint Mary's basketball: No. 2 St. Thomas end Saint Mary's season in MIAC semis

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two days after claiming their first postseason win program history, the Saint Mary's men's basketball team fell to No. 2 ranked St. Thomas 79-66 in the MIAC semifinals Thursday night at Schoenecker Arena.

The Cardinals and Tommies just met in the teams' regular-season finale five days ago — a finale that saw St. Thomas escape with a 74-72 win, thanks to a game-winning layup by Riley Miller with 0.9 seconds remaining.

After the two teams entered halftime tied at 34, St. Thomas outscored Saint Mary's 45-32 in the final 20 minutes, using a 24-13 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half to grab a 58-47 lead.

St. Thomas pushed the lead to as many as 15, 58-43 and led by 14, 65-51 with 6:20 on the clock. The Cardinals whittled the lead to seven twice — 67-60 on a Greg Martin free throw and 69-62 on a pair of free throws from Kareem Anthony-Bello — but that was as close as they would get, as St. Thomas ended the game on a 10-4 run to seal the win.

Raheem Anthony finished with a career-high 28 points, while Eli Cave finished with 10, Martin (nine) and Anthony-Bello (eight). Anthony-Bello also led the team with seven rebounds, one more than Cave.

The Cardinals finish with a 14-12 overall record. Their 10-10 conference mark was most overall wins since going 15-10 during the 1984-85 campaign, and the most MIAC victories since going 11-9 during the 1999-2000 season.

