MIAC to move forward with winter sports

As of now, Saint Mary's basketball is set to open the season 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 with the men's team hosting Bethel and the women on the road against the Royals. That same day the men's hockey team hosts Concordia at 7 p.m. with the women's team traveling to face Bethel at 2 p.m.

Teams that do not compete this season may continue to participate in practices, strength and conditioning, skill development, and leadership programming in accordance with NCAA, MIAC, and institutional policies, as well as the guidelines put forth by the Minnesota Department of Health.

MIAC indoor track and field and swimming and diving programs will be able to participate in regular-season meets at the discretion of each institution, as there is no assigned conference schedule for these sports; however, due to safety and logistical concerns, the typical postseason conference championship meets for these sports will not be held this winter.