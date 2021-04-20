Living the dream: SMU grad Mencacci making a name for himself with Pittsburgh Pirates

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since joining the Pirates organization, Mencacci has done a little bit of everything, serving a hybrid-style role for a majority of his tenure there. Even in his current role — Assistant of Coaching and Player Development, a promotion he received this spring — Mencacci still wears many hats.

He’s caught bullpen sessions for pitchers of all levels, even for ones who are now playing in the big leagues. He’s managed travel logistics for road trips, coordinating bus and hotel arrangements. He’s done video work, helping compile the resources needed by players and coaches to improve. He’s prepared advance reports for players and coaches, collecting intel on upcoming opponents and helping to formulate strategy. He’s even coached first base when needed.

Mencacci does it all, which comes as no surprise to his former coach.

“Jake was one of the hardest workers we’ve ever had come through this program. He really just bought into whatever role that he had in our team,” SMU coach Nick Winnecke said. “So if there was a year when he was our starting catcher, or if he was catching half the games, playing as the DH, pinch-hitting; whatever his role was, he just totally bought into it and tried to dominate that role. And you look at where he is now, and that’s kind of what he’s been doing for the Pirates.”