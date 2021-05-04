For John Tschida, Saint Mary's was an opportunity he couldn't pass up

His nephew Nick Winecke is in his 13th season at the helm of the Cardinals’ baseball team and is also the associate athletic director. Tschida also went to grade school and grew up playing basketball as well as baseball with SMU President Rev. James P. Burns in St. Paul. Tschida was also impressed with the commitment Saint Mary’s has made to its athletic department over the past decade.

“Saint Mary’s has some great things going,” Tschida, who was 208-55 as the Cardinals’ skipper from 1994-2000. “Since I have left, they’ve made a huge commitment to athletics. They have assistant coaches for each sport and Brian Sisson, the AD, is doing a great job. I have my nephew, Nick, is the baseball coach and the assistant AD also. His daughters are fired up. So we will be able to coach side-by-side really in baseball, softball.”

Tschida’s brother, Jim, who coached with him at St. Thomas will be his assistant coach as well. The people, connections and just the overall comfortability with the program is primarily the reasons why Tschida is leaving Division I bound St. Thomas after 21 seasons that saw him tally 793 victories to just 149 losses, including back-to-back national titles in 2004, 2005 and a runner-up finish in 2006. He too, recently became just the 37th NCAA softball coach to reach the 1,000 career win mark.