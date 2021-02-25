Feb. 24 College sports roundup: SMU men's basketball rally falls shirt

ST. PETER, Minn. — The Saint Mary's men's basketball team's bid for a third straight comeback win fell one point short, as Gustavus held off the hard-charging Cardinals 61-60 in a MiIAC match-up Wednesday night at Gus Young Court.

After comeback victories over Bethel and Augsburg, the Cardinals (5-2, 2-1) were again staring at a double-digit first-half deficit against Gustavus.

The Cardinals, who had their five-game winning streak snapped with the loss, found themselves staring at a 14-point, 22-8 deficit with just under eight minutes remaining in the opening half. Saint Mary's clawed its way back, getting as close as three points twice, before heading to the locker room at the intermission trailing by four, 32-28.

Gustavus pushed its lead to six on two occasions early in the second half, but SMU kicked its offense into overdrive, using a 10-2 run to take a 43-41 advantage — the Cardinals' first lead since Caden Freetly drilled a 3-pointer to open the scoring 44 seconds into the first half.

Saint Mary's would build its lead to as many as five, 48-43, and held a four-point, 58-54, lead on another Freetly 3-pointer with 5:33 on the clock. GAC responded by scoring five of the next seven points — capped by a Nolan Malo bucket to give the Gusties the lead for good, 61-60, with 1:27 remaining.