Feb. 24 College sports roundup: SMU men's basketball rally falls shirt

ST. PETER, Minn. — The Saint Mary's men's basketball team's bid for a third straight comeback win fell one point short, as Gustavus held off the hard-charging Cardinals 61-60 in a MiIAC match-up Wednesday night at Gus Young Court.
After comeback victories over Bethel and Augsburg, the Cardinals (5-2, 2-1) were again staring at a double-digit first-half deficit against Gustavus.
The Cardinals, who had their five-game winning streak snapped with the loss, found themselves staring at a 14-point, 22-8 deficit with just under eight minutes remaining in the opening half. Saint Mary's clawed its way back, getting as close as three points twice, before heading to the locker room at the intermission trailing by four, 32-28.
Gustavus pushed its lead to six on two occasions early in the second half, but SMU kicked its offense into overdrive, using a 10-2 run to take a 43-41 advantage — the Cardinals' first lead since Caden Freetly drilled a 3-pointer to open the scoring 44 seconds into the first half.
Saint Mary's would build its lead to as many as five, 48-43, and held a four-point, 58-54, lead on another Freetly 3-pointer with 5:33 on the clock. GAC responded by scoring five of the next seven points — capped by a Nolan Malo bucket to give the Gusties the lead for good, 61-60, with 1:27 remaining.
The Cardinals had three chances over the final 1:27 to regain the lead, but came up empty each time.
Freetly led the way for the Cardinal offense, equaling his career-high with a team-best 21 points on 7 of 15 shooting — including a 5-for-7 effort from behind the 3-point line — while Raheem Anthony chipped in 13 points
As a team, Saint Mary's shot 36.9 percent from the field (24-for-65) with nine 3-pointers, while adding a 3-for-4 effort from the free throw line.
The Cardinals return home on Saturday, playing host to Hamline in a 2 p.m. conference game at the Saint Mary's Gym.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Gustavus 81, Saint Mary's 51
The Cardinals (1-3, 0-3) struggled to get its offense on track as they dropped their third straight game.
Gustavus (3-0, 3-0) scored 13 of the game's first 15 points on their way to a 27-point first quarter to build a 27-7 lead after the opening quarter.
The Gusties erupted for 29 points in the third quarter to push the lead to 61-31 heading into the fourth.
Ewelina Schlomann scored a team-high 12 points for the Cardinals, while Maggie Robertson chipped in 11.
The Cardinals (0-3 MIAC, 1-3 overall) are back in action on Saturday, when they travel to Hamline's Hutton Arena in St. Paul, Minn., for a 2 p.m. conference showdown with the Pipers.