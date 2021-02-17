Feb. 17 College roundup: SMU men's basketball wins third straight

Playing in their first game since Feb. 3, the Saint Mary's men's basketball team used a game-high 24 points from senior Eli Cave and some tough defense to win their third straight with a 57-48 victory over Bethel Wednesday night at the Saint Mary's Fieldhouse.
Cave was 9-for-17 from the field, including a 2-for-5 effort from 3-point range. He was one of three to finish in double figures for the Cardinals (3-1, 1-0) joining Raheem Anthony (13) and Nick Falls (8). Anthony collected 10 rebounds to record the double-double.
The Cardinals were just 4-for-19 from beyond the arc, but held Bethel (1-2, 1-1) to just 36.5% (19-for-52) from the field.
SMU goes for win No. 4 in a row when they take on the Royals again this time on the road at 2 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Saint Mary's 2, Saint Benedict 2
Katie Devin appeared to be the hero for the Cardinals, netting the go-ahead goal with 1:11 to play in the third period. But the Bennies answered 30 seconds later to tie the game at 2.
Sarah O'Brien's first career collegiate goal broke a 0-0 tie with 16:35 left in the third period.
Ary Ziakas finished with 20 saves in goal for the Cardinals, while CSB goalie Maggie Gilchrist stopped 31 of the 33 Saint Mary's shots she faced.