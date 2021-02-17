Feb. 17 College roundup: SMU men's basketball wins third straight

Playing in their first game since Feb. 3, the Saint Mary's men's basketball team used a game-high 24 points from senior Eli Cave and some tough defense to win their third straight with a 57-48 victory over Bethel Wednesday night at the Saint Mary's Fieldhouse.

Cave was 9-for-17 from the field, including a 2-for-5 effort from 3-point range. He was one of three to finish in double figures for the Cardinals (3-1, 1-0) joining Raheem Anthony (13) and Nick Falls (8). Anthony collected 10 rebounds to record the double-double.

The Cardinals were just 4-for-19 from beyond the arc, but held Bethel (1-2, 1-1) to just 36.5% (19-for-52) from the field.

SMU goes for win No. 4 in a row when they take on the Royals again this time on the road at 2 p.m. Saturday.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Saint Mary's 2, Saint Benedict 2

Katie Devin appeared to be the hero for the Cardinals, netting the go-ahead goal with 1:11 to play in the third period. But the Bennies answered 30 seconds later to tie the game at 2.

Sarah O'Brien's first career collegiate goal broke a 0-0 tie with 16:35 left in the third period.